Man shot on George Washington Highway in Chesapeake, police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt Monday morning.

According to a police spokesperson, several calls came in around 2:55 a.m. about shots being fired on the 1400 block of George Washington Highway North.

When police arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was taken to the hospital, and right now we don't know his current condition.

Police say that there isn't any suspect information they can give out right now, and that this is an ongoing investigation.