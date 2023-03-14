Suffolk officer hurt in multi-city police pursuit

A Suffolk Police officer crashed near Mount Vernon Avenue and High Street. The officer had minor injuries and is recovering.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Suffolk police officer is hurt after a chase that crossed city lines into Portsmouth on Tuesday.

The Suffolk Police Department said officers were chasing a suspected stolen car and the pursuit crossed into Portsmouth. During the chase, a Suffolk police officer crashed near Mount Vernon Avenue and High Street. The officer had minor injuries and is recovering.

Chesapeake police continued the pursuit and the suspect car eventually crashed, where police took several people into custody. We're also told the car was stolen out of Hampton.