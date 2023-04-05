Man seriously hurt in shooting in Norview area of Norfolk, police say

The shooting happened in the 6200 block of Alexander Street, which is close to the intersection of Norview Avenue and Chesapeake Boulevard.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting in the Norview area of Norfolk overnight on Wednesday, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 6200 block of Alexander Street, which is close to the intersection of Norview Avenue and Chesapeake Boulevard. The Norfolk Police Department said it got the call about it shortly after midnight.

Medics took the man to a hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police didn't say what led to the shooting or share any suspect information.