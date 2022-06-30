x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Bomb threat reported College of Albemarle campus

All campuses were evacuated and the situation was cleared by 4:30 p.m.
Credit: weedezign - stock.adobe.com

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Elizabeth City Police Dept. got a call just before 2 p.m. that a bomb was found on a College of Albemarle (COA) campus.

Police said the caller was not specific as to which campus; however, police said it was indicative that the threat was to either COA - Elizabeth City or COA – Dare.

Both campuses were evacuated along with COA - Currituck and COA - Edenton-Chowan.

Police said the situation was cleared by 4:30 p.m.

Investigators said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) are monitoring and investigating threats from numerous community college campuses throughout the state.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Newport News jury finds former police officer, daycare worker not guilty of sexually abusing girl