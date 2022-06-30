Bomb threat reported College of Albemarle campus

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Elizabeth City Police Dept. got a call just before 2 p.m. that a bomb was found on a College of Albemarle (COA) campus.
Police said the caller was not specific as to which campus; however, police said it was indicative that the threat was to either COA - Elizabeth City or COA – Dare.
Both campuses were evacuated along with COA - Currituck and COA - Edenton-Chowan.
Police said the situation was cleared by 4:30 p.m.
Investigators said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) are monitoring and investigating threats from numerous community college campuses throughout the state.