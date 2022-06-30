Bomb threat reported College of Albemarle campus

All campuses were evacuated and the situation was cleared by 4:30 p.m.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Elizabeth City Police Dept. got a call just before 2 p.m. that a bomb was found on a College of Albemarle (COA) campus.

Police said the caller was not specific as to which campus; however, police said it was indicative that the threat was to either COA - Elizabeth City or COA – Dare.

Both campuses were evacuated along with COA - Currituck and COA - Edenton-Chowan.

Police said the situation was cleared by 4:30 p.m.