NORFOLK, Va. — A bomb threat was reported at the City of Norfolk Courthouse Friday morning, according to police.

The Norfolk Police Department has blocked off streets in the area. The time of reopening isn't known yet.

The city said vehicle and light rail traffic will be affected and asked people to avoid coming to the area.

The police department and Norfolk Fire & Rescue are investigating.

This story will be updated.