At least 20 people were shot in Hampton Roads over the weekend

In a weekend known for cookouts, beach days and end-of-summer parties, Hampton Roads faced a wave of violent crime. There were shootings in at least five cities.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: Monday afternoon at 12:30 p.m., a few minutes after this article was published, a spokesperson for the Norfolk Police Department changed the record to say only one person was shot on 18th Bay Street, instead of three people. That brought the total count down from 22 victims to 20 victims.

Based on previous 13News Now reporting, on Saturday and Sunday, 20 people were shot in the 757 region.

As far as we've heard from police, there have been no arrests made in any of the 11 separate investigations.

Here are the shootings we know about, and what we know about them:

Norfolk: 12 victims

The largest shooting event of the weekend happened on Killam Avenue just after midnight on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Police officials said that mass shooting happened at a party. Five people were hurt, and two other people died from gunshot wounds. Of the seven victims, four were women and three were men.

In a press conference about that shooting, the police department shed light on some other shootings that had happened through the late hours of Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday morning.

11:30 p.m. – 18th Bay Street, 1 person shot

12:03 a.m. – Nicholson Street, 1 person shot

12:08 a.m. – Monarch Way, 2 people shot (this was near the Killam Ave shooting)

2:30 a.m. – North Military Highway, 1 shot and killed

The police department shared very few details about those cases. We do know that they bring the Norfolk victim count to 14 people. At least three of those people died.

Police haven't named suspects for any of the five shootings that happened over the weekend.

Newport News: 3 victims

One person was shot to death in Newport News late Saturday night, on 33rd Street. In that case, police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert, and when they got to the area of the alert, they found a man who had been killed.

Then, around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, a man was killed and a woman was hurt in a double-shooting on Aqueduct Drive.

Police haven't named suspects for either case.

Virginia Beach: 2 victims

One shooting, a few minutes before midnight on Sunday, left two people hurt in Virginia Beach. They're both expected to live.

The shooting happened on Atlantic Avenue, about a block from the Dairy Queen on the Oceanfront.

A police spokesman said they came out to the scene after getting a ShotSpotter alert.

The spokesman didn't share any information about a possible suspect in this double-shooting.

Suffolk: 2 victims

A 19-year-old woman was hurt in a shooting in Suffolk Saturday night. Police got a 911 call after she walked into a gas station on East Washington Street with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital and is expected to live.

A spokesperson for the police department said officers talked to the victim, but they weren't able to get information about where the shooting happened or who might have pulled the trigger.

Then, a man was shot and killed on South Saratoga Street on Sunday afternoon.

In that case, police got emergency calls telling them that man had been shot and was lying between several buildings. They found him suffering from several gunshot wounds, and pronounced him dead at the scene.

That case doesn't have any suspect information, either.

Franklin: 1 victim

A teenager was shot on Harris Street in the city of Franklin around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Police didn't share many details about the victim, apart from saying he or she is 17 years old. The victim was shot in the leg, and is expected to live.