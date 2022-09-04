Police: Man shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon

The 30-year old man was discovered in the 300 block of S. Saratoga Street with several gunshot wounds.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon, according to Suffolk Police.

A spokesperson said that around 3:30 p.m., their emergency dispatchers received several calls saying shots had been fired in the area of South Saratoga Street. They then received other calls telling them that an adult male had been shot and was lying between several building in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street.

The spokesperson said that when officers arrived at that location, they found an adult male who had been shot several times.

They said the 30-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.

They did not provide his identification.