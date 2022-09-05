2 people hurt in late-night Oceanfront shooting in Virginia Beach

The shooting happened a few minutes before midnight in the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue. That's about a block from the Dairy Queen on the Oceanfront.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people were shot on Sunday in Virginia Beach, according to the police department.

Lt. Brad Wesseler said two people were hurt, but they're both expected to live. He didn't share their names or ages.

The police department hasn't made any arrests yet, but they're still working on the case.

If you know anything that could help investigators, you can call the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP or leave a tip online.