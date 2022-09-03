Two shot in Newport News

The Aqueduct Drive shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was killed, and a woman was hurt after a shooting in the 13000 block of Aqueduct Drive in Newport News Sunday around 2:30 a.m., the Newport News Police Department said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two adults with gunshot wounds, the department said.

One of those people was a woman who was seriously hurt and had to be taken to the hospital, the department said.

The man who had been shot was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said.