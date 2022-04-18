Eastern State Hospital officials respond to convicts escaping facility as police continue to search

"Armed and dangerous" is how state and local police describe 29-year-old Bryant Wilkerson, who is still on the run.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A convicted felon is still on the run after escaping Eastern State Hospital in James City County.

Virginia State Police is still searching for 29-year-old Bryant Wilkerson.

The second man who escaped, 31-year-old Austin Leigh, is in custody.

“Mr. Leigh was at Eastern State Hospital on a temporary detention order (TDO). The TDO was obtained after our medical contractor recommended Mr. Leigh be sent to a mental health facility for further evaluation,” officials with the Chesapeake Sherrif's Office said.

On Monday, a Virginia State Police spokeswoman said she believed the two men damaged a wall inside the hospital Saturday night. A Chesapeake police spokesman confirmed that Leigh turned himself in at around 6 p.m. Sunday.

“If someone does see him, they should not approach him,’’ James City County Police Lieutenant Monique Myers said.

According to police, both men are convicted felons

State police said they're contacting Wilkerson's friends and family who may live out of state. Investigators are also looking at his past purchases to try and find him.

"We do not believe that the individual is in James City County currently. However, we do have our officers looking for him," said Myers.

"We do not believe the patients had any weapons or contraband in their possession upon eloping from the hospital,” Eastern State Hospital spokeswoman Lauren Cunningham said.