Norfolk man shot in broad daylight dies at hospital

NORFOLK, Virginia — A man died following a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Norfolk Police Dept., officers were called to the 3000 block of South Cape Henry Avenue for a report of gunshots around 12:30 p.m.
That's where officers found a man, later identified as 44-year-old Michael J. Moore, of Norfolk, with a gunshot wound.
Moore was taken to Norfolk General Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Anyone who may have information about this shooting is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.