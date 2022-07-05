Norfolk man shot in broad daylight dies at hospital

Police found the 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound on South Cape Henry Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

NORFOLK, Virginia — A man died following a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Norfolk Police Dept., officers were called to the 3000 block of South Cape Henry Avenue for a report of gunshots around 12:30 p.m.

That's where officers found a man, later identified as 44-year-old Michael J. Moore, of Norfolk, with a gunshot wound.

Moore was taken to Norfolk General Hospital where he died from his injuries.