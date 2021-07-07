Chesapeake man arrested after allegedly barricading himself inside home with child

Police were sent to a home to investigate a possible assault and said a man wouldn't come out of his home. He had a child inside with him, who wasn't hurt.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police arrested a man who allegedly barricaded himself inside a home with a young child Wednesday morning.

Officers were sent to the 1400 block of Perry St. around 10:30 a.m. to look into a reported assault. When they got there, the suspect, 25-year-old Zachary Tillett, wouldn't come out of the house.

Police think he could have been armed, and there was a young child inside with him. Officials didn't share the child's age.

The department called out its Crisis Negotiations and SWAT teams to see if they could resolve the situation.

It took until just after 1 p.m. (two and a half hours later) for Tillett to leave the home. A release from the police department said officers arrested him "without incident."

After he was in custody, a family member was able to take the child under their wing. Police said he or she hadn't been hurt.

Tillett is in the Chesapeake City Jail, and he will face charges of Strangulation, Brandishing A Firearm, and Child Endangerment.

Police said another person who lived at the home, Glen Dunshee, 23, will also be charged for the morning's barricade situation. Dunshee was arrested on charges of Obstruction of Justice and Child Endangerment.

A spokesperson said there could be more charges for Tillett and Dunshee later.