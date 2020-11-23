Chesapeake man wanted for murder after deadly shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives are asking for help tracking down a Chesapeake man who's wanted in connection to a homicide in Norfolk.
Police were sent to the 400 block of Nicholson Street around 12:50 a.m. on Nov. 14. That's where they found 29-year-old Jonathan L. Bassette who had been shot several times.
Medics rushed Bassette to a nearby hospital, but he didn't recover from his injuries.
Investigators did some digging and believe they know who's responsible for fatally shooting Bassette.
They're looking for 28-year-old Malcolm J. Jorden who is wanted for second-degree murder and use of a firearm.
Police are asking anyone with information about Jorden’s whereabouts to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.