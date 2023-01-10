Chesapeake police investigating after 2 found dead in home

Police also say that they have a possible suspect in custody, and that they do not believe there is a public threat at this time.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a home Tuesday morning.

Police say that they responded to the scene, which was on the 1800 block of Peartree Street, around 6:30 a.m. in reference to a call about people being hurt.

That's in the South Norfolk section of the city.

When they arrived, they found the two victims, who had died at the scene.

At this time, their names and information on how they were killed haven't been released.

A motive for the killing has not yet been released.