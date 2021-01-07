Two teens shot in Chesapeake brings violent June in Hampton Roads to a close

A 16-year-old victim suffered life-threatening injuries, and an 18-year-old man is expected to recover. But there are currently no suspects.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Arnie Powell is frustrated with the recent rash of violence involving teenagers in Hampton Roads.

“It’s terrible,” he said.

Powell grew up in Chesapeake. He runs a lawn care business and cuts several yards in the area near the 1000 block of Sir Gawaine Drive. On Wednesday night, two teenagers were shot on that street.

“It’s a pitiful sight," said Powell. "Hurtful really."

Chesapeake police responded to the call Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. Officers found an 18-year-old man who'd been shot in the neighborhood, and someone drove a 16-year-old boy to a local police precinct.

Neighbors told 13News Now they thought they heard fireworks until they saw officers searching the area.

The 18-year-old is expected to recover, but the 16-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries.

"Stop and think about it before you make a rash decision,” Powell said.

It’s the latest of several shootings across Hampton Roads involving teens as victims or suspects.

At least 52 people, including adults, were hurt in 43 shootings across the seven cities, based on police reports from each department. Sixteen of the victims died, and in many cases, the gunmen remain on the run.

There are no suspects in the shooting on Sir Gawaine Drive.

Powell says the violence isn’t worth it and hopes more adults get involved with young people, especially given the challenges of the pandemic.

"We need to wrap our arm around them," he said. "Just hope you can rub off on them in a positive fashion."