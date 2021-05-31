Police searching for person of interest after teen is shot and killed in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth say they are looking for a person of interest after a teenage boy was shot and killed on Monday afternoon.
Authorities say that at about 2 p.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of Crawford Parkway for a report of a shooting.
That's where police found a 16-year-old boy who had died from a gunshot wound. His name has not been released at this time.
Police are now looking for 20-year-old Shawnise Marie Stephenson, who they say is a person of interest in connection with the shooting.
Stephenson was seen driving a light color BMW convertible, possibly light gray or light blue.
No other information was immediately available.
If you know where Stephenson is or have any information about this homicide, you're asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536. You can also call and leave an anonymous tip by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or leave a tip online at P3Tips.com.