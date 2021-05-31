Police searching for person of interest after teen is shot and killed in Portsmouth

Police are looking for 20-year-old Shawnise Marie Stephenson as a person of interest in the shooting of a 16-year-old boy on Monday.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth say they are looking for a person of interest after a teenage boy was shot and killed on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say that at about 2 p.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of Crawford Parkway for a report of a shooting.

That's where police found a 16-year-old boy who had died from a gunshot wound. His name has not been released at this time.

Police are now looking for 20-year-old Shawnise Marie Stephenson, who they say is a person of interest in connection with the shooting.

Stephenson was seen driving a light color BMW convertible, possibly light gray or light blue.

No other information was immediately available.