Two teens shot in Chesapeake are latest victims of violence in Hampton Roads

An 18-year-old and a 16-year-old were shot Wednesday night in Chesapeake. The 16-year-old has life-threatening injuries.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It's another violent night in Hampton Roads, as police in Chesapeake say two teenagers were shot on Wednesday.

Shortly after 7 p.m., police say they were called to the 1000 block of Sir Gawaine Drive for reports of an injured person in the area. They arrived to find an 18-year-old man had been shot.

At about the same time, officers were flagged down in front of the 3rd Precinct by a driver who had a 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds inside the vehicle.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals. Police say the 18-year-old is expected to be OK, but the 16-year-old has life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on what led to the shooting or if there are any suspects at this time.