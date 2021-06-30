Two teens shot in Chesapeake are latest victims of violence in Hampton Roads

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It's another violent night in Hampton Roads, as police in Chesapeake say two teenagers were shot on Wednesday.
Shortly after 7 p.m., police say they were called to the 1000 block of Sir Gawaine Drive for reports of an injured person in the area. They arrived to find an 18-year-old man had been shot.
At about the same time, officers were flagged down in front of the 3rd Precinct by a driver who had a 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds inside the vehicle.
Both victims were taken to local hospitals. Police say the 18-year-old is expected to be OK, but the 16-year-old has life-threatening injuries.
There's no word on what led to the shooting or if there are any suspects at this time.
If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or leave a tip online at P3Tips.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and if a tip leads to an arrest, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.