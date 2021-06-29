Four shot -- including on-duty firefighter -- in 24 hours in Portsmouth

"We've got to get a handle on this," said Councilman Bill Moody. "Too many people, innocent people are getting shot."

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A string of violence continues in Hampton Roads.

Four people are hurt in Portsmouth after three separate shootings in less than 24 hours. One of those injured was an on-duty firefighter.

The latest shooting happened Tuesday morning at an Effingham Street Starbucks. Portsmouth Police said a man has life-threatening injuries.

“We’ve got to get a handle on this. Too many people, innocent people are getting shot,” explained councilman Bill Moody.

“We have a real big crime issue in our city and a gun violence issue in our city," said Vice Mayor De'Andre Barnes. "Until city council addresses some of those issues, it’s probably going to be more unpredictable shootings that we have in our city.”

Barnes said something needs to be done soon, but Mayor Shannon Glover cautioned changes won’t happen overnight. He said city council is working on solutions as we speak.

“Council needs to address these issues and address it now. We cannot wait six months. We have to do something about this right now,” explained Barnes.

On Monday night, three people were shot in two separate incidents less than a mile from one another. Police said 44-year-old Donald Parker, who is an 8-time convicted felon, shot a man as well as an on-duty Portsmouth firefighter on Surry Street.

Parker is charged with two counts of Aggravated Malicious Wounding, two counts of Use of a Firearm, Firearm by Convicted Felon, and Reckless Handling of a Firearm. He is being held at the Portsmouth City Jail. Police said he was out on bond for a firearm by felon charge made on August 30, 2020.

A large tree brought down some power lines on Surry Street, and Portsmouth firefighters showed up to help.

Neighbors tell 13News Now that Parker became upset that he and a woman couldn't get to their home because of the downed power lines. Neighbors said there had been arguments with the next-door neighbors before.

Family members of the neighbor who was shot say he's at home and recovering. As for the firefighter, Portsmouth Firefighter and Paramedics Union President Kurt Detrick said he's recovering at home with his family.

“I got to spend a little bit of time in the hospital with him earlier this morning before he was discharged. I think everyone is in shock. That’s not something you expect to encounter on these more-or-less routine calls, but there is really no routine call,” explained Detrick.

Another shooting happened less than an hour later on Broad Street. Investigators say that person is expected to be OK.

“I don’t know the root cause, but I just know it’s bad and it’s something we cannot let continue,” Moody said.

Other city council members said off-camera they continue walking through the community to see how they can make the area safer.