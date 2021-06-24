Community responds as Hampton Roads deals with uptick in violent crime

One local activist says she’s particularly alarmed about the number of young people involved.

NORFOLK, Va. — “It’s repeating itself over and over and over. This is the worst I’ve ever seen our young men and women being murdered, slain in our communities," said Monica Atkins, founder of Stop the Violence 757. She lost a son to gun violence in 2014.

Since then, Atkins has made it a point to advocate for and support other families.

"Some of us don’t even have closure. I don’t have closure as to who did this to my son. But I refuse to give up. I’m not just standing here for my son, I’m standing here for all of our kids," said Atkins.

She says she’s getting more and more requests from families of gun violence victims to have billboards made in their memory.

Families in Hampton Roads have another resource and it’s hospital-based. Sentara Norfolk General Hospital offers a program called FORESIGHT. It’s dedicated to helping patients who are victims of violence recover and rebound.

“We’re able to follow patients and their families up to 12 months after discharge and that is extremely important when we’re talking about getting people adjusted to the community," said Sentara FORESIGHT Team Coordinator Stephen Williams.

Community is also a big word for Atkins. She emphasizes that part of her mission is organizing events and getting children involved.

“We need to embrace them, love on them, see what’s going on... because if not, it’s a revolving door," she said.

Atkins' work to engage with local children continues. She’s leading a community clean-up this Saturday in Portsmouth. It will be from 8 to 10 a.m. at the fire station on Effingham Street. Children ages 10 to 16 are welcome to help.