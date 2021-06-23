Three people shot in two separate shootings in Norfolk

Police say a man was killed in the first shooting, while two people were hurt in the second shooting. One of those victims has life-threatening injuries.

NORFOLK, Va. — Two separate shootings minutes apart in Norfolk have left one person dead and two others injured.

Police say they received the first call for the shooting around 10:40 p.m. in the 400 block of Woodview Avenue, in the Glenwood Park section of the city.

Officers say a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Then about five minutes later, police were alerted to another shooting, this time in the 1500 block of Berkley Avenue. That's in the Campostella neighborhood.

Two people were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. One victim is expected to be OK, but police say the other person has life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on the circumstances surrounding either shooting or any possible suspects at this time.

If you have any information about either of these shootings, please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Woodview Ave. A man has been pronounced deceased at the scene. Call came in around 10:40 p.m. Submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/VPdeHTNf8Z — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) June 24, 2021