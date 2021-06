A spokeswoman for the Portsmouth Police Department said officers received a call about someone with a gunshot wound at the Starbucks on Effingham Street.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police officers were at the Starbucks on the edge of Olde Towne Tuesday after they received a call about someone who'd been shot.

Portsmouth Police Department spokeswoman Victoria Varnedoe said the call about the shooting at 361 Effingham St. came at around 11:15 a.m.