Chesapeake woman faces child sexual abuse charges

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake woman is behind bars, accused of sexually abusing at least one teenager.
Police arrested 38-year-old Ashleigh Watts on Wednesday. 13News Now obtained court documents that accuse Watts of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old.
She faces three felony charges for sexual abuse and taking indecent liberties with a child. She's currently being held without bond.
The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information that may help detectives, call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.