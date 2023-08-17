Chesapeake woman faces child sexual abuse charges

Ashleigh Watts faces three felony charges for sexual abuse and taking indecent liberties with a child.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake woman is behind bars, accused of sexually abusing at least one teenager.

Police arrested 38-year-old Ashleigh Watts on Wednesday. 13News Now obtained court documents that accuse Watts of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old.

She faces three felony charges for sexual abuse and taking indecent liberties with a child. She's currently being held without bond.