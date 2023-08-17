x
Crime

Chesapeake woman faces child sexual abuse charges

Ashleigh Watts faces three felony charges for sexual abuse and taking indecent liberties with a child.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake woman is behind bars, accused of sexually abusing at least one teenager.

Police arrested 38-year-old Ashleigh Watts on Wednesday. 13News Now obtained court documents that accuse Watts of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old.

She faces three felony charges for sexual abuse and taking indecent liberties with a child. She's currently being held without bond.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information that may help detectives, call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

