Clerk at Suffolk 7-Eleven fatally shot, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. — A clerk at a 7-Eleven in Suffolk was shot and killed at the store Friday morning, according to police.

The Suffolk Police Department said the shooting happened at the 7-Eleven in the 800 block of Carolina Road shortly before 12:40 a.m.

Investigators believe that two unknown suspects entered the store with handguns and immediately started shooting at the clerk, Ketron Exavier Smith, 20.

Smith had several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. Police said the suspects didn't take money or merchandise from the store.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.