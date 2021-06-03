Newly filed court documents explain woman's relationship with Chesapeake Police Lieutenant

Investigators say Lt. Sean Maddox, who has been with the Chesapeake Police Department since 2008, faces eight charges, including Rape.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Newly filed court documents give more details about the relationship between a Chesapeake Police Lieutenant and a woman.

41-year-old Sean Maddox was arrested on Tuesday. He faces charges of abduction, rape, two counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of threatening body harm and two counts of stalking.

Newly filed court documents said Maddox is married and has two children under the age of 18. He is a native of Hampton Roads and has worked for the Chesapeake Police Department for 13 years.

A search warrant said Maddox had a relationship with a woman who is not his wife. In April, the woman ended the relationship with Maddox. Documents said she told him, “she wanted to start seeing other people.”

A month later, documents say the woman told Chesapeake Police she received a text message from Maddox saying, “you have no idea how hard I had to try to control myself and not do bad things.” The victim asked what Maddox meant, and he responded, “To you, a lot of things, hurt you.” The search warrant says Maddox went on to say quote, “And it’s still an option. Keep your head on a swivel.”

Chesapeake detectives started investigating Maddox after receiving a criminal activity complaint against him in April. They found probable cause to charge Maddox.

Maddox’s attorney, Taite Westendorf released the following statement.

“I will wait to present evidence and argument in court rather than through the media. However, in the age of social media, people rush to judgment. While an accusation should always be taken seriously, the presumption of innocence must be treated with equal respect. Mr. Maddox strongly maintains his innocence, and I look forward to fighting for him in the courtroom,” explained Westendorf.

Maddox’s next court date is June 4. A spokesman for the Chesapeake Police Department said Maddox is on paid leave, until his leave runs out.