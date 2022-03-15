Court documents reveal Navy sailor killed a man with a dumbbell in Virginia Beach

Documents say Jason Jablonski got into a fight with 45-year-old Herbert Bryant while "on a crack bender."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A U.S. Navy sailor is behind bars after authorities say he killed a man using a dumbbell while on drugs.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about an incident at the Eastwyck Village Apartments on Edenham Ct. in Virginia Beach shortly after 7:30 a.m. on March 11.

Police say officers found 45-year-old Herbert Bryant dead.

Upon investigating, police charged 41-year-old Jason Jablonski with second-degree murder and 35-year-old Heather Totty with accessory to murder after the fact.

Court documents reveal Jablonski got into a fight with Bryant while "on a crack bender." It's unclear how the fight started.

Documents allege Jablonski beat him with a dumbbell and then pushed it down on Bryant's neck until he stopped moving.

They say he dragged the body outside and fled to a hotel.

Authorities say Heather Totty was present when Jablonski allegedly killed Bryant. The documents say she helped to drag the body outside and attempted to clean up the scene. It says she then collected all his stuff in a bag, which police later found in a dumpster.

Navy officials confirmed Jablonski was stationed at Naval Station Norfolk. Court documents say he worked with the U.S. Navy for 12 years.