CPD arrests man after barricade situation Saturday

The man had multiple warrants for his arrest, the department said.

NORFOLK, Va. — Chesapeake Police Department Officers responded to a business in the 2100 block of Campostella Road Saturday to find a man who had locked himself in the bathroom, the department said.

The man had active arrest warrants out on him, and refused to come out of the bathroom.

The department heard that the man may have been armed as well, but there was no confirmation of a gun.

Because the man was possibly armed, the Chesapeake SWAT and Negotiations Teams responded.