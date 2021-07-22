Hampton shooting leaves man dead; suspect at large

Investigators believe the victim was targeted by the suspect.

HAMPTON, Va. — Detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was shot in Hampton on Thursday night.

According to the Hampton Police Division, a 20-year-old man was shot shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East Mercury Boulevard, near a Papa John's. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police say that based on a preliminary investigation, the man was shot following an altercation. Investigators have a suspect identified, but have not located him. They believe the victim was specifically targeted by the suspect, however.

The suspect's name has not been released at this time.

No other information was immediately available.

If you have any information that can help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com. You can also contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111.