Police investigate road rage shooting near Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel

Someone in a black sedan with tinted windows opened fire on another care on I-664 in Newport News on Thursday morning, State Police said.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police is investigating a road rage shooting that took place on Interstate 664 just past the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes, between the bridge-tunnel and Chestnut Avenue in Newport News.

A man told State Police someone started following him in a black sedan with tinted windows, and then opened fire.

The victim continued northbound on I-664, taking the Interstate 64 eastbound exit and continued to the Settlers Landing exit ramp in the City of Hampton.

Investigators say the suspect continued following them and also exited at Settlers Landing before heading off in an unknown direction.

No one was hurt, but a single bullet hole was found in the car's rear bumper.

Troopers are asking any witnesses who had been on the interstate at the time and who may have information to reach out to the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.