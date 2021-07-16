Two men arrested, charged after Hampton shooting that hurt 18-year-old

Jay’nod Raheem Harvey, 18, and Amir Deshawn Jackson, 18, were charged in connection with a June 27 shooting that happened in the 500 block of Homestead Ave.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: the above video is on file from June, 2021.

Two Hampton men were arrested and charged with a late June shooting that left an 18-year-old hurt.

The Hampton Police Division said Jay’nod Raheem Harvey, 18, and Amir Deshawn Jackson, 18, were charged in connection with a June 27 shooting that happened in the 500 block of Homestead Ave.

That day, responders found a victim with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and rushed him to a hospital.

Investigators initially thought the crime could have been related to a shooting that happened on Shell Road the same night (where a 16-year-old boy was hurt), but police haven't said anything else about the circumstances.

A spokesperson for the division said the U.S. Marshall's Task Force helped officers find Harvey and Jackson.

Harvey was found in Newport News on July 15, and Jackson was arrested in Hampton on July 12.

Harvey's charges:

one count of Maiming

one count of Robbery

two counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

one count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony

Jackson's charges: