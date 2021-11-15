71-year-old woman killed in stabbing outside Walgreens in Williamsburg, police say

LaTeisha Meekins, 35, is charged with second-degree murder and is being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from October 2020.

A woman was arrested after a 71-year-old woman was fatally stabbed outside of a Walgreens in Williamsburg on Friday night.

LaTeisha Meekins, 35, is charged with second-degree murder and is being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond.

According to the Williamsburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 1300 block of Richmond Road, which is close to Lafayette Street and U.S. Highway 60.

Around 6 p.m., police officers were dispatched after someone reported a stabbing. At the scene, officers found a woman who was suffering from stab wounds. She was later identified as Catherine Patricia Heaston, 71, of James City County.

Heaston was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

Investigators believe that Heaston arrived at the Walgreens separately from Meekins. Witnesses told investigators that the two women met outside the store and spoke before the stabbing happened.

Police said the motive for the stabbing is unclear but they don't believe there's an ongoing threat to the public.

The James City County Police Department notified Heaston's family of her passing. The incident is under investigation by the Williamsburg Police Department.