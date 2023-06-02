Emaciated dog found dead inside a plastic tote in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A dog with extreme signs of abuse was found abandoned and dead in Chesapeake around the 900th block of Hollowell Lane on Wednesday morning.
The dog, a bully breed with black hair, was left outside near the Chesapeake Transfer Station inside of a plastic tote. The dog was severely emaciated.
Chesapeake Animal Services and the Chesapeake Police Department are currently investigating and are asking for the public's help in identifying the owner of this abused dog.
If you know anything that can help you're asked to call the Crime Line anonymously at 1-888-562-5887 or also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.