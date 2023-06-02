Emaciated dog found dead inside a plastic tote in Chesapeake

Now police are asking for help in identifying the owner of this abused and abandoned dog.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A dog with extreme signs of abuse was found abandoned and dead in Chesapeake around the 900th block of Hollowell Lane on Wednesday morning.

The dog, a bully breed with black hair, was left outside near the Chesapeake Transfer Station inside of a plastic tote. The dog was severely emaciated.

Chesapeake Animal Services and the Chesapeake Police Department are currently investigating and are asking for the public's help in identifying the owner of this abused dog.