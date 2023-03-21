23-year-old woman dies in 'domestic-related' shooting, Suffolk police say

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 23-year-old woman is dead after a domestic-related shooting in Suffolk Tuesday, police say.
According to the Suffolk Police Department, officers arrived at a home in the 100 block of N. 10th Street at around 4:30 a.m. That's where officers found Allyjah Rivera with a gunshot wound.
Rivera was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Police say 29-year-old Darion Robb, the man accused of shooting Rivera, was still at the scene when officers arrived.
He was taken into custody.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.