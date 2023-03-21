23-year-old woman dies in 'domestic-related' shooting, Suffolk police say

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 23-year-old woman is dead after a domestic-related shooting in Suffolk Tuesday, police say.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, officers arrived at a home in the 100 block of N. 10th Street at around 4:30 a.m. That's where officers found Allyjah Rivera with a gunshot wound.

Rivera was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police say 29-year-old Darion Robb, the man accused of shooting Rivera, was still at the scene when officers arrived.

He was taken into custody.