Second convicted felon who escaped James City County mental hospital arrested in Norfolk

Norfolk police officers took Bryant Wilkerson into custody on Thursday afternoon.

NORFOLK, Va. — The second of two convicted felons who escaped Eastern State Hospital in James City County last weekend has been captured, Virginia State Police said.

On Saturday, April 16, police said 29-year-old Bryant Wilkerson and 31-year-old Austin Leigh escaped the mental health facility.

“Eastern State is one of the largest hospitals in the Commonwealth that is utilized for restoring people charged with crimes to a competent state to stand trial," legal analyst Ed Booth previously told 13News Now.

Both men had multiple warrants for their arrests. Leigh turned himself in to authorities a day after escaping.

But Wilkerson, who was wanted on a felony probation violation and for escaping a mental facility, remained at large.

According to State Police, the Norfolk Police Department went to a home on Hardy Avenue on Thursday afternoon for warrants on a suspect. After the house was cleared, police worked to identify the people who were inside.

Police said one of those people was Wilkerson, who attempted to give police fake names but later admitted to being the second escapee. Wilkerson also allegedly had a concealed weapon when he was found.

In addition to his outstanding warrants that are out of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach, Wilkerson was charged with possession of a firearm by a violent felon, concealing a firearm, and providing false information (name).