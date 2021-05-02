Man shot, hurt in Elizabeth City; police searching for shooter

A 41-year-old Durham man, Marcel Duran Bowe, was shot in the chest Friday morning, but his injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Just after 5 a.m. Friday, Elizabeth City Police were called to help a man who had been shot in the chest.

Responders rushed to the 400 block of West Cypress Street. A 41-year-old Durham man, Marcel Duran Bowe, had been hurt by a gunshot, but his injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, and has since been released from their care.

Police are still looking for a suspect in the shooting. They did not have any names to share Friday, or physical descriptions of someone who could be involved.