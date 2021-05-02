Man shot, hurt in Elizabeth City; police searching for shooter

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Just after 5 a.m. Friday, Elizabeth City Police were called to help a man who had been shot in the chest.
Responders rushed to the 400 block of West Cypress Street. A 41-year-old Durham man, Marcel Duran Bowe, had been hurt by a gunshot, but his injuries weren't considered life-threatening.
He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, and has since been released from their care.
Police are still looking for a suspect in the shooting. They did not have any names to share Friday, or physical descriptions of someone who could be involved.
If you know anything that might help investigators solve this shooting, call police at 252.335.4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line, 252.335.5555.