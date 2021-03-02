Police search for person of interest after woman is murdered in Chesapeake

Investigators have identified 40-year-old Marcus Harley O'Leary as a person of interest in the homicide investigation.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a man believed to be connected with the shooting death of a woman in Chesapeake.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Chesapeake Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. They arrived to find 37-year-old Sammi Jo Burkhart had been shot.

Burkhart was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

