Police search for person of interest after woman is murdered in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a man believed to be connected with the shooting death of a woman in Chesapeake.
Officers were called to the 1600 block of Chesapeake Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. They arrived to find 37-year-old Sammi Jo Burkhart had been shot.
Burkhart was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Investigators have identified 40-year-old Marcus Harley O'Leary as a person of interest in the homicide investigation. O'Leary is 6'1" tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Police consider him armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on O'Leary's whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 or you can also reach the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also report a tip online at p3tips.com.