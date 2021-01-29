One person dead, another seriously injured at Preston Trails apartments in Chesapeake

Police were called to a disturbance at Preston Trails apartments in the 3500 block of Towne Point Road. That's where they found one male dead and a man injured.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are investigating a homicide that left one person dead and another seriously hurt overnight.

Police said they were called around 1:09 a.m. to a disturbance at an apartment at Preston Trails complex in the 3500 block of Towne Point Road. That's in the Churchland area of the city.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man injured and another male dead. The injured man was taken to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

Police are still at the scene investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM.