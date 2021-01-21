Person shot, killed in Greenbrier area of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police said they were investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday night.
Officers responded around 11:05 p.m. to a report of an injured person in the 1400 block of Leckford Drive. That's along Brighton Park at Greenbrier area.
Officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3tips.com.