Chesapeake

Person shot, killed in Greenbrier area of Chesapeake

Police said the person was shot in the 1400 block of Leckford Drive. He later died at the hospital.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police said they were investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 11:05 p.m. to a report of an injured person in the 1400 block of Leckford Drive. That's along Brighton Park at Greenbrier area.

Officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3tips.com.

