3-month-old baby found safe after she was abducted inside stolen vehicle in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia State Police said 3-month-old baby girl Vanessa Varrios-Dasilva was found safe after she was abducted inside a stolen vehicle in Chesapeake Wednesday morning.

According to Chesapeake police, baby Vanessa was located abandoned in Norfolk.

The baby girl was found by a citizen in the 1600 block of West Little Creek Road, police spokesperson Sgt. Pickering said.

She appeared to be unharmed and was taken to the hospital "for precautionary measures."

Police were called to the 3400 block of Western Branch Boulevard at the time of the vehicle theft early this morning.

Police and other agencies were looking for a stolen grey 2017 Hyundai Tucson with Virginia tags VXX-1085.

It was after 9 a.m. when state police and the Chesapeake police issued the update that baby Vanessa had been found and the AMBER Alert was canceled.

The suspect is a black male who was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and white sneakers.