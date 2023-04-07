Ex-Portsmouth officer convicted of sexually assaulting teen pleads guilty to new federal charge

The federal charge comes because the assault happened while Cleshaun Cox was on duty and in police uniform.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A former Portsmouth police officer convicted on state charges of abducting and sexually assaulting a teenager in 2019 pleaded guilty to a new federal charge, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Friday.

Cleshaun Cox's plea comes just over a week after 13News Now confirmed that he was facing a federal indictment, which was filed on June 27. He pleaded to "violating the civil rights of a minor victim by forcibly sexually assaulting her. "

The assault happened on May 27, 2019. Court documents stated Cox followed a 17-year-old girl home, then told her to drop off a friend who was with her. At that point, he reportedly told her to follow him to Victory Boulevard.

The court documents said Cox told her to park, get into his car and leave her phone and keys in hers. Cox then drove the girl to the 1300 block of Victory Boulevard where he raped her before taking her back to her own car. The girl drove home after that.

Court records show Cox pleaded guilty in 2021 to abduction and carnal knowledge of a child. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, 10 years of which was later suspended by the court.

The federal indictment states: "Cox, while acting under color of law, willfully deprived Victim 1 of her fundamental right to bodily integrity, a right secured and protected by the Constitution and laws of the United States" when he assaulted her.

“Police officers are entrusted to safeguard and protect our community, especially vulnerable children,” Jessica Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, wrote in a news release. “Police officers are not above the law. Those who abuse their position to commit such abhorrent acts must and will be held accountable.”