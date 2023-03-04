Man found shot to death inside Hampton apartment

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are asking for the public's help to find the person who shot and killed a man overnight.
The Hampton Police Division said officers were called to an apartment in the 600 block of Marcella Road around 4:45 a.m. Saturday. They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police do not have any suspect information at this time nor is it clear what may have led to the shooting.
If you have any information that can help detectives, you're asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also leave a tip anonymously online by going to P3Tips.com.