Man found shot to death inside Hampton apartment

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are asking for the public's help to find the person who shot and killed a man overnight.

The Hampton Police Division said officers were called to an apartment in the 600 block of Marcella Road around 4:45 a.m. Saturday. They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time nor is it clear what may have led to the shooting.