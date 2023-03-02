Portsmouth police officer indicted for man's shooting death in 2018

Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Morales said Thursday a grand jury indicted Vincent McClean on a count of voluntary manslaughter.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A grand jury has indicted an officer with the Portsmouth Police Department in connection with a shooting that left a man dead in 2018.

The charge stems from police shooting and killing 29-year-old Willie Marable on May 13, 2018. According to Portsmouth police, officers were called to Navajo Trail late that night for a report of a possible home invasion.

Police claim they confronted two suspects and that one officer fired his gun after the suspects "refused to comply with officers' orders".

One of the suspects, later identified as Marable, was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

The second suspect, Erica Jasmine Brown, was unhurt and taken into custody.