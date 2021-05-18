Federal judge sentences former Chesapeake OBGYN Javaid Perwaiz to 59 years in prison

A former OBGYN who was convicted on fraud charges after performing unnecessary hysterectomies and other procedures on women will spend 59 years behind bars.

NORFOLK, Va. — A former OBGYN who was convicted on fraud charges after subjecting numerous women to dozens of unnecessary surgeries was sentenced Tuesday.

Javaid Perwaiz will spend 59 years behind bars. He must also pay up $18,563,323.18, which will be paid off either through monthly payments or through 25% of Perwaiz's net income. That's according to a federal judge's order. The money will be paid to insurance companies Perwaiz defrauded.

In November 2020, Perwaiz was found guilty of 52 charges related to health care fraud. He initially faced 61.

During his trial, prosecutors said he falsified hysteroscopies and colposcopies, sterilization consent forms, estimated delivery dates, patient symptoms, patient statements, and forced cancer scares. The argument was that Perwaiz did all of that so he could perform more procedures, claim more on insurance forms, and have more money for a “lavish lifestyle.”

“You are showing no remorse at all," the judge said during Perwaiz's sentencing hearing Tuesday. “You acted and blamed everyone but yourself for this. It seems like it was for your financial gain and lavish lifestyle. You were a profession of trust. Greed cannot overcome your professional ethics.”

Many victims told 13News Now they're scarred from Perwaiz's treatment. Some said they're in therapy and suffering from depression while others are fearful of trusting another medical professional.