Federal official sentenced to prison for accepting contract bribes in Virginia

Charles W. Jones, 59, was a Supervisory Constriction Control Representative with the GSA in Richmond.

NORFOLK, Va. — A former official with the General Services Administration (GSA) was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Wednesday in Norfolk federal court, according to the Department of Justice.

Charles W. Jones, 59, was a supervisory constriction control representative with the GSA in Richmond.

He oversaw government-contracted projects for the improvement of federal buildings across the commonwealth, including in Norfolk and parts of northern Virginia.

From December 2015 through August 2019, Jones received bribes in exchange for rewarding government contracts to certain companies.