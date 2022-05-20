Bob McCabe, former Norfolk sheriff, scheduled to be sentenced for bribery, corruption

McCabe was the sheriff from 1994 to 2017. He was convicted of helping companies secure multi-million dollar contracts with the city in exchange for gits and trips.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — Former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe is scheduled to be sentenced Friday for bribery and public corruption.

McCabe, who was the sheriff from 1994 to 2017, was convicted of helping companies secure multi-million dollar contracts with the city in exchange for gits and trips.

A jury found McCabe guilty in August 2021, but the legal process stretched out when his lawyer asked for a competency hearing, saying McCabe was suffering from early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

A judge ruled there wasn't enough evidence that an exam was needed.

His sentencing was set for 9 a.m. on May 20.

Gerard Boyle, the founder and former CEO of a company that provided medical services to the Norfolk City Jail, pleaded guilty to the bribery scheme.