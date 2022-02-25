Company CEO sentenced for bribing former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe

A federal judge sentenced Gerard Boyle to 3 years in prison and a $35,000 fine. Boyle said he bribed Bob McCabe to get contracts with the Norfolk Sheriff's Office.

The founder and former CEO of company that provide medical services to the Norfolk City Jail will spend three years in prison and pay a $35,000 fine for bribing former sheriff Bob McCabe.

A federal judge handed down the sentence for Gerard Boyle, 67, on Friday.

Boyle, who is from Tennessee, admitted he was part of a 12-year bribery scheme with McCabe.

Boyle was the chief executive officer of Correct Care Solutions (CCS). Prosecutors said Boyle provided McCabe with things of value, including gifts, cash, entertainment, travel, and campaign contributions. In exchange, McCabe, who also was found guilty on charges related to the case, performed official acts that favored CCS. Boyle's company obtained medical services contracts worth more than $3 million per year with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office.

The official acts which McCabe was accused of performing included signing contracts, granting extensions without putting the contracts out to bid, the release of a letter of credit, and awarding other adjustments that increased the value of the contracts.

The federal jury convicted McCabe On August 24, 2021 on all 11 charged counts related in part to the scheme.

McCabe's lawyer, James Broccoletti, requested a competency examination before McCabe is sentenced, saying that McCabe's mental health has declined rapidly and McCabe has early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

A judge recently denied the request.