Prosecutors outline 'back door deals' and bribery allegations in trial of former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe

NORFOLK, Va. — Attorneys on both sides painted different pictures of former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe.

Federal prosecutors have charged McCabe with several counts of corruption and bribery-related offenses. He’s maintaining his innocence.

Prosecutors say McCabe accepted money, campaign contributions, gift cards, and personal gifts in exchange for actions that would benefit companies competing to provide medical and food services to inmates at the Norfolk City Jail.

Opening statements got underway in his trial on Wednesday morning. The prosecution went first, telling the court: this case is about a man who abused his position of power to "cash in.”

Prosecutor Randy Stoker said his team intends to “pull back the curtain” on “the deals behind the deals.” He said McCabe has a record of "back door deals."

The defense, however, is denying any crimes were committed.

Stoker said McCabe reportedly took bribes from two men: John Appleton and Jerry Boyle.

Boyle is head of CCS which, at the time, was competing with other companies to provide medical services to inmates at the Norfolk City Jail.

Stoker said McCabe instructed a deputy to e-mail Boyle, outlining the other bids companies had made, and Boyle reportedly used that information to give his company the advantage.

Stoker said McCabe accepted campaign contributions and personal gifts from Boyle, ranging from a trip to an NFL game, to a private flight, to a concert in Nashville.

Stoker said McCabe accepted these gifts in exchange for actions that would benefit Boyle’s company.

Michael Koceja, who was a sheriff's deputy at the time, testified in court: He and McCabe took a limousine ride from Norfolk to an NFL game between Green Bay and Washington.

He said the tickets "came from CCS" and they were "great seats" at the 50-yard line behind the Packers' bench. He said he is a Packers fan and McCabe is a Washington fan.

Koceja also testified about a trip to Nashville where he and McCabe flew commercial but he told the court he "can't remember" if he paid for his plane ticket or not.

Appleton is the head of ABL which -- at the time -- was competing with other companies to provide food services to inmates at the Norfolk City Jail.

Stoker said Appleton and McCabe were in a meeting where McCabe reportedly told Appleton he was going to step out of his office, but there was something on his desk that Appleton might find interesting.

Prosecutors said it was a copy of bids from other competitors and Appleton was “shocked” but used that information to give his company the advantage.

Stoker said Appleton wound up giving McCabe campaign contributions and private catering at several events. Appleton agreed to speak to prosecutors in exchange for an immunity agreement.

McCabe’s attorney James Broccoletti denied everything and said there is no evidence of a quid pro quo and nothing illegal took place. He told the court that meeting where McCabe stepped out of his office never happened, and the e-mail outlining other bids doesn’t exist.

He described the exchanges as gifts between friends.

He said McCabe, Boyle, and Appleton were known as “frat brothers” because they were so close. He said they frequently spent time together, attended family functions, and stayed at each other homes.

He said Boyle also gave gifts and campaign contributions to other sheriffs around the country.

He said the gifts and campaign contributions from Appleton were not given with any illegal intent. Broccoletti said it was networking and “the way business was done.”

Broccoletti said McCabe "is not a crook" and nothing illegal was done. He told the court: "a gift between friends is not a bribe."

Both McCabe and Boyle are facing corruption and bribery-related charges and both men have pleaded not guilty.