No competency exam for ex-Norfolk sheriff

Former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe was found guilty of 11 counts of bribery and public corruption in August of 2021.

NORFOLK, Va. — Former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe will not have a competency exam.

A jury convicted McCabe on federal bribery charges. But before his sentencing, McCabe's lawyer James Broccoletti asked for a competency review, saying his client is suffering from early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

Broccoletti claimed his client's mental health has declined rapidly.

But on Thursday, a judge ruled there is not enough evidence that an exam is needed.

McCabe was found guilty of 11 counts of bribery and public corruption in August of 2021. He faces up to 20 years in prison for each count, although actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalty.