Former gang leader sentenced for bribing Chesapeake deputy

Jermarrieo Javone Stigger was sentenced to over two years for paying a Chesapeake sheriff’s deputy to smuggle contraband, including cocaine and heroin, into jail.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An inmate convicted in 2015 of helping to lead a street gang was sentenced to over two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to paying a Chesapeake sheriff’s deputy to smuggle contraband, including cocaine and heroin, into jail.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Jermarrieo Javone Stigger, once identified as a leader of the Imperial Gangsta Bloods, paid now-former Deputy Jenis Leroy Plummer to smuggle heroin, cocaine, cell phones, e-cigarettes, and other contraband into the Chesapeake City Jail from July 2017 to December 2018.

Earlier this year Stigger pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right, and on Wednesday was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Plummer previously pleaded guilty to the same charge and was also given a 30-month sentence.