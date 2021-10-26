Norfolk police investigate triple shooting on Granby Street

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Granby Street shortly before 7 p.m.

Norfolk police said they are on the scene of a triple shooting in the 2700 block of Granby Street Tuesday night.

Officials said the call came in shortly before 7 p.m. and one person was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other two were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Callers whose tip leads to an arrest could be awarded up to $1,000. Callers can also choose to remain anonymous.