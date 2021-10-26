Chesapeake Police on the search to find suspect who shot at a police officer during traffic stop

Chesapeake police went back to scene searching for evidence that could connect them to the shooter.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are searching for the person who shot at a police officer Monday night.

Chesapeake police said the gunfire came from a field located at the intersection of Berkley Avenue and Marsh Street, on the border of Chesapeake and Norfolk.

The bullets hit the cruiser of a police officer conducting a traffic stop on Berkley Avenue.

On Tuesday, several police officers and detectives searched for any evidence that might help them find the person who fired shots in the direction of a police officer. One detective found a shell casing near the scene.

“This detective is going to document it with some cell phone footage to show where it was," said CPD Public Information Officer Leo Kosinski.

Kosinski said the officer whose car was hit was conducting a traffic stop on an unlicensed driver.

The police officer and the other driver were not hurt, but the bullets hit the officer's unit at least three times.

Kosinski said police officers are asking the public for any information to help them find the person responsible for this shooting.

“Unfortunately, it seems like violence is kind of getting more prevalent recently, and if the individual is bold enough to shoot at a marked police car with blue lights flashing and the officer's doing his duty, what kind of danger to the public does this individual pose?" asked Kosinski.

He told 13News Now the officer whose vehicle was shot is back on duty.